U.S. aid to Ukraine: By the numbers

President Donald Trump claims the U.S. has contributed over $300 billion in aid to Ukraine, but actual aid totals around $175 billion since the 2022 invasion. This aid includes extensive military supplies and humanitarian support.

By: Alex Cameron

-

President Trump has claimed the United States has “put up far more aid for Ukraine than any other nation, hundreds of billions of dollars…We've spent more than $300 billion, and Europe has spent about $100 billion. That's a big difference."

The actual amount of aid the U.S. has provided, while significant, is less than what the president has said.

Related: Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Oval Office blow up

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion just over three years ago, Congress has approved five bills that have provided Ukraine with ongoing aid. The most recent approval of aid was just under a year ago, in April 2024. The total budget authority under these bills is $175 billion. Most of that has been in the form of direct or indirect military aid. Other appropriations have been to support the Ukrainian people and institutions, including refugees and law enforcement.

According to a U.S. Department of State posting on Jan. 20, 2025, the U.S, has: provided $65.9 billion in military assistance since Russia launched its premeditated, unprovoked, and brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and approximately $69.2 billion in military assistance since Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014. We have now used the emergency Presidential Drawdown Authority on 55 occasions since August 2021 to provide Ukraine military assistance totaling approximately $27.688 billion from DOD stockpiles.

Air Defense Three Patriot air defense batteries and munitions; 12 National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions; HAWK air defense systems and munitions; AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense; More than 3,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; Avenger air defense systems; VAMPIRE counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) and munitions; c-UAS gun trucks and ammunition; Mobile c-UAS laser-guided rocket systems; Other c-UAS equipment; Anti-aircraft guns and ammunition; Air defense systems components; Equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s systems; Equipment to support and sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities; and 21 air surveillance radars.

Fires

More than 40 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition; Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb launchers and guided rockets; More than 200 155mm Howitzers and more than 3,000,000 155mm artillery rounds; More than 7,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; More than 100,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems; 72 105mm Howitzers and 1,000,000 105mm artillery rounds; 10,000 203mm artillery rounds; More than 400,000 152mm artillery rounds; Approximately 40,000 130mm artillery rounds; 40,000 122mm artillery rounds; 60,000 122mm GRAD rockets; More than 300 mortar systems; More than 700,000 mortar rounds; More than 100 counter-artillery and counter-mortar radars; and More than 50 multi-mission radars.

Ground Maneuver

31 Abrams tanks; 45 T-72B tanks; More than 300 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; Four Bradley Fire Support Team vehicles; More than 400 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; More than 900 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; More than 400 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles; More than 1,000 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles; More than 5,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); More than 200 light tactical vehicles; 300 armored medical treatment vehicles; 80 trucks and more than 200 trailers to transport heavy equipment; More than 1,000 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment; 153 tactical vehicles to recover equipment; 10 command post vehicles; 30 ammunition support vehicles; 29 armored bridging systems; 20 logistics support vehicles and equipment; 239 fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers; 58 water trailers; Six armored utility trucks; 125mm, 120mm, and 105mm tank ammunition; More than 1,800,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition; and Mine clearing equipment.

Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Systems

20 Mi-17 helicopters; Switchblade Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); Phoenix Ghost UAS; CyberLux K8 UAS; Higher-600 UAS; Jump-20 UAS; Hornet UAS Puma UAS; Scan Eagle UAS; Penguin UAS; Raven UAS; Other UAS; Two radars for UAS; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs); Air-to-ground munitions; Support equipment for F-16s; More than 6,000 Zuni aircraft rockets; More than 20,000 Hydra-70 aircraft rockets; and Munitions for UAS.

Anti-armor and Small Arms

More than 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems; More than 120,000 other anti-armor systems and munitions; More than 10,000 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; More than 50,000 grenade launchers and small arms; More than 500,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; Laser-guided rocket systems and munitions; Rocket launchers and ammunition; and Anti-armor mines.

Maritime