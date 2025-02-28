Oak Grove Fire Department seeks expansion to improve rural fire coverage

The Oak Grove Fire Department is asking voters to approve an annexation on March 4th that would provide fire protection services to a growing population in the area.

By: Ethan Wright

The Oak Grove Fire Department is asking voters to approve an annexation expansion that would extend its coverage south from 51st Street to 101st Street in rural Broken Arrow. If passed, this would be the department’s fourth annexation but the first time it includes the construction of a new fire station. Fire Chief Riley Shepherd says the expansion is necessary to provide fire protection services to a growing population in the area.

New Fire Station and Full-Time Staffing

A key part of the expansion would be converting Oak Grove Fire from a volunteer department to a combination department with full-time firefighters. The plan also includes the construction of a third fire station near the 29700 block of East 71st Street, which would place most of the new coverage area within five miles of a station.

“Insurance companies like to see you living within five miles of a fire station, so that would be the biggest benefit for the citizens down there,” Shepherd explained.

Oak Grove Fire currently operates out of a station built in 1994, which has been expanded three times. Shepherd says a new station would help meet the community’s needs for decades to come.

“It’ll be nice to have one station built from the ground up the right way to accommodate what we need today and going forward for the next 30 years,” he said.

Tax Increase and Potential Insurance Savings

The expansion would be funded through an increase in property taxes for residents in the annexed area. Currently, those residents are served by Broken Arrow Fire and Coweta Fire, which require homeowners to either purchase a subscription or pay a service fee per emergency call.

Shepherd believes the potential savings on home insurance costs could balance out the tax increase.

“We’re hoping that the insurance savings for a lot of people offsets what they’re going to pay it on their property tax increase,” he said.

Strong Ties with Broken Arrow Fire

If the annexation is approved, Oak Grove Fire will remain closely partnered with Broken Arrow Fire, which will continue to handle ambulance transport in the area.

“We’ve got a really good relationship with Broken Arrow Fire. They’re going to continue to respond alongside us if this passes,” Shepherd said.

Election Details

Voters in northwestern Wagoner County will decide the issue on Tuesday, March 4th. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular polling locations.

For more information on the expansion, visit the Oak Grove Fire Department’s website.