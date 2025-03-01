Man found guilty of multiple sex crimes by Tulsa County jury

Alfred Wilson was found guilty of multiple sex crimes against children, with DNA evidence linking him to the assaults. He faces a life sentence.

By: Cal Day

Tulsa County prosecutors say three women are finally getting justice after a jury found a man guilty of several sex crimes.

Prosecutors say all three of Alfred Wilson's victims in the lewd molestation case were children when he assaulted them, and they all felt terrorized by him.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Dickens says it was hard for the victims to relive what happened, but their testimony played a crucial role in the case.

"Most of them were talking about things that had happened around a decade ago, so it was difficult, but they showed a lot of courage," she said.

Previous Convictions

Records show Wilson served time in prison for rape in Germany while serving in the military. His military record also includes several other sexual assault allegations.

In 1976, Wilson was convicted of raping two women he didn't know in Virginia and spent time in prison for that crime as well.

"We have victims identified going back to the 60s," said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Churchill.

DNA Evidence Helped Lead To Conviction

Prosecutors linked Wilson's DNA to one of the victims using a rape kit. They say the kit was tested about eight years after the assault.

"It was important to get justice for these girls. It doesn't matter how old the perpetrator is when he's harmed as many people as Alfred Wilson has," Dickens said.

Prosecutors hope this case encourages every victim of any assault to come forward.

"Whether it's been 10 years since something happened, or 10 minutes, we want to fight for the victims of crimes and just hope that this is an encouragement for people to speak out when something has happened," Dickens said.

Recommended Sentence

A jury is recommending that Alfred Wilson spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole. A judge will sentence him at a later date.

Wilson still has one more rape trial. It’s a case from 2003 that was cold until prosecutors say DNA also tied it to Wilson.

