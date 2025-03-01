Tulsa County property tax increases expected for 80% of homeowners

Tulsa County homeowners can expect property tax increases, with 80% affected; notices were mailed ahead of the Senior Property Valuation Limitation deadline.

Friday, February 28th 2025, 6:56 pm

By: Emory Bryan


TULSA COUNTY -

The Tulsa County Tax Assessor just mailed the second wave of notices alerting homeowners they will pay more in property taxes this year.

Assessor John Wright said his office has mailed 160,000 notices already, and he expects 80% of homeowners will see an increase.

State law requires a new assessment each year on Jan. 1, and notices by mail when the assessed value changes. 

The notices arrive as an important deadline approaches for homeowners 65 and up - that's the deadline to apply for the Senior Property Valuation Limitation, that freezes assessed value.
