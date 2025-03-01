Tulsa Police searching for missing person

Tulsa Police say they are looking for a man who was last seen on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

By: News On 6

They say Gary Lynn Littlehead was last seen at 5721 S Lewis Ave at the Villages at Southern Hills Transitional Home.

TPD says he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and possibly a red pullover sweater or blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police say if you see Littlehead or have any information, call 918-596-9222 or 911.