Fire season begins in Oklahoma: What you can do to protect your home

Oklahoma's fire season has begun with multiple fires already reported in Green Country. High winds and dry conditions are escalating fire danger.

By: MaKayla Glenn

We've just started the fire season in Oklahoma, and Washington County has already had a big one.

News On 6 spoke to Kary Cox, the Washington County Emergency Management Director, with what firefighters want people to know.

Q: What is the current situation regarding fires in Green Country?

A: On Friday, six fires burned over 150 acres in Green Country, exacerbated by higher winds that increased fire danger and kept firefighters busy.

Q: What do firefighters want the public to know?

A: Firefighters are urging people to stay vigilant and protect their homes. Even though there are no burn bans currently in place, it takes very little for a fire to spread.

Q: Why are the fires spreading so quickly?

A: The fires are spreading rapidly due to high winds and dry conditions. While the soil may have some moisture, the grass and plants are dry, creating a dangerous combination.

Q: What precautions can people take to protect their properties?

A: Residents, particularly those in rural areas or near urban-wildfire interfaces, should take precautions like keeping shrubs trimmed and mowing large areas around their homes. This can help reduce fire risk and assist firefighters in controlling fires before they reach homes.

Q: What specific advice did Kary Cox provide regarding fire prevention?

A: Kary Cox emphasized the importance of trimming trees, brush, and shrubs to prevent them from adding fuel to potential fires. He also advised that the faster people act when they see a fire, the safer they will be.

Q: What should people do if they spot a fire?

A: If you see a fire, it is crucial to report it immediately and evacuate quickly. Stay out of the area to allow emergency vehicles to access the site and perform their duties effectively.