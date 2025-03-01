Fire near Henryetta burns 100 acres

A fire near Henryetta burned about 100 acres on Friday night.

Friday, February 28th 2025, 10:26 pm

By: News On 6


OKMULGEE COUNTY -

A fire near Henryetta burned about 100 acres on Friday night.

Donna Monroe says she's thankful firefighters kept it from reaching her house and barn.

"I was scared to death it was gonna burn our house down, and we have like 100 bales of hay. I thought it was gonna catch on fire, but thank the good Lord for all the fire departments who came out here. I owe you everything," she said.

