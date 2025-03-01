News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold moving to News 9 in Oklahoma City

The News On 6 family is sending off Meteorologist Megan Gold as she heads to Oklahoma City to join the News 9 weather team, staying with Griffin Media.

By: News On 6

-

Megan's last day on air in Tulsa is Sunday, March 2nd.

"I cannot begin to tell you how special this place and these people are to me," Gold said. "We’ve been through so many sweet chapters together… graduating college, Miss Oklahoma, and of course so many wild Oklahoma weather events from half a foot of snow to devastating tornadoes. And I have cherished every single minute."

Travis, Stacia and the weather team wished Megan well and told their goodbyes Saturday morning and the rest of the News On 6 team's messages to Megan are in the video below.