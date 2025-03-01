Medical Minute: Childhood adversity impacts half of U.S. children, experts say

Childhood adversity affects at least half of children in the United States, but experts say how children respond—and how parents support them—plays a crucial role in long-term well-being.

By: LeAnne Taylor

The impact of adversity on children

What one child finds overwhelming may not affect another, even within the same family. Whether it's stress from school or other challenges, the way parents help their children navigate adversity can have lasting effects.

"Although it may be the same experience, children of different ages can show that they've been traumatized in different ways," said developmental psychologist Jessica Dym Bartlett.

Early exposure to adversity can lead to trauma, which may result in toxic stress that interferes with a child’s development and well-being later in life.

"Cardiac problems, early death, mental health problems, substance use disorders," Bartlett explained.

Recognizing signs of stress

Children react to adversity in different ways, but changes in behavior are often a key indicator that they need more support.

"Typically, parents kind of know that there's something going on when it's going on," Bartlett said.

One of the biggest mistakes parents can make, she added, is reacting with intense emotions rather than providing calm guidance.

"There are mistakes that can make life more difficult for children. One is having a big emotional reaction," she said.

Building resilience in children

Bartlett emphasized that a nurturing, caring, and consistent caregiver is the most important factor in helping children cope with adversity.

"It has a lot to do with how parents self-regulate, take care of their own emotions, take care of themselves," she said.

Supporting resilience in childhood can help combat the negative effects of trauma. Experts recommend encouraging children to express their feelings, listening to their concerns, and modeling healthy ways to handle stress. Creating positive experiences and maintaining routines can also provide stability.

"So, some of those things are the most critical for making sure that kids don't kind of move from having a hard time to really, really having a hard time," Bartlett said.

She added that when children feel they are making a positive difference, it can boost their self-esteem, give them a sense of usefulness, and help them navigate challenges more effectively.