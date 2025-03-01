Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal homeless camp shooting in Feb. 2024

A federal judge sentenced a homeless man to life in prison plus 10 years for murdering a person and shooting another at a homeless camp in Feb. 2024.

Saturday, March 1st 2025, 12:39 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A federal judge sentenced a homeless man to life in prison plus 10 years for murdering a person and shooting another at a homeless camp in Feb. 2024.

Authorities said the victims were sleeping when Cameron Lynn came into their tent and went through their things.

They told him to leave but Lynn shot into both tents and ran off.

Alcides Monroig was killed and another person was hit in the stomach but survived.

Coverage:

  1. 🔗Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder And Assault
  2. 🔗Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatal Weekend Shooting In Tulsa
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 1st, 2025

November 26th, 2023

October 25th, 2023

October 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025