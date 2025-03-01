Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal homeless camp shooting in Feb. 2024

A federal judge sentenced a homeless man to life in prison plus 10 years for murdering a person and shooting another at a homeless camp in Feb. 2024.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Authorities said the victims were sleeping when Cameron Lynn came into their tent and went through their things.

They told him to leave but Lynn shot into both tents and ran off.

Alcides Monroig was killed and another person was hit in the stomach but survived.

