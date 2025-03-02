3 things to know about the 6th annual Big Spring Clean

Hundreds of people took advantage of the Big Spring Clean Saturday. The 6th annual event provides a free way for people to clear out junk.

By: Eden Jones

Hundreds of people took advantage of the sixth annual Big Spring Clean Saturday. The event provides a free way for people to clear out junk.

Items accepted are typically those that many don't know what to do with.

At the Big Spring Clean, people can bring ammunition, batteries, cardboard, tires, fire extinguishers, medical supplies, electronics, and more. Typically, the items are those that may pile things up in storage or a garage that people may have just left behind.

All items will be recycled back into the community.

After the items are taken, the Metropolitan Environmental Trust works with Oklahoma companies to recycle them. The MET Director Bobby Schultz says the event is a safe and easy way to declutter while also promoting environmental responsibility, as it keeps the items out of landfills.

You don't have to leave your car.

People can get rid of the items without the hassle of unloading them. Dozens of volunteers are assisting and stopping drivers at the appropriate station, depending on what they're throwing out. They then unload the items and send you on your way.

To see upcoming events, click here. Upcoming Events — The M.e.t.