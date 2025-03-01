The Hot Seat: OBI CEO Dr. John Armitage explains how severe weather, illness depleted Oklahoma's blood supply

Oklahoma's blood supply has reached critically low levels due to severe weather and widespread illness, prompting an urgent call for donors. Dr. John Armitage, CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, discusses the challenges and the need for a thousand donors daily to support patients and families.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

Oklahoma's blood supply has reached critically low levels due to severe weather and widespread illness, prompting an urgent call for donors. Dr. John Armitage, CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, discusses the challenges and the need for a thousand donors daily to support patients and families.

Oklahoma's Blood Supply Reaches Critically Low Levels

The severe weather and widespread illness in Oklahoma have resulted in a critically low blood supply, with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) urging donors to come forward.

"We've had kind of Mother Nature's been taking a whack at the blood supply," said Dr. John Armitage, CEO of OBI. "We've had the need to call out donors to help us."

The Challenge of Finding Donors

Armitage acknowledged that finding donors has become more challenging. "We've got to find new ways to connect to folks, make what we do relatable," he said.

However, Armitage emphasized the rewarding experience of donating blood. "If you want to come in and lift your spirits, feel good about the world, come in, donate blood, walk out two inches taller, because there's no way you can spend an hour, save three lives, it's high-density karma," he said. "Walk out feeling great about yourself."

The Urgent Need for Donors

The current blood supply level is at an "orange-red" risk level, indicating a critical need for donors. "We really don't have enough of a safety net," Armitage said. "One really bad incident, you know, we always worry about... international politics, terror, all kinds of things."

Armitage emphasized the importance of having a sufficient blood supply to support first responders. "We want them to have all the tools they need to save those lives," he said.

Where to Donate Blood

Those interested in donating blood can visit (link unavailable) or call 1-877-340-8777 to find a location near them. "We're probably 30 to 40 sites on any day," Armitage said.