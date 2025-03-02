Cross Canadian Ragweed given surprise Oklahoma Hall of Fame honor during Cain's Ballroom concert

The members of Cross Canadian Ragweed received a surprise announcement during a concert at Cain's Ballroom Saturday night.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame surprised the group members during the Cain's Ballroom show with news that the band will be inducted into the HOF.

The surprise took place during the Cody Canada & The Departed set with Cody Canada and bassist and singer Jeremy Plato, who make up half of the Cross Canadian Ragweed band.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame surprised the entire group, including guitarist Grady Cross and drummer Randy Ragsdale who were also in attendance, with the big news.

Canada is the frontman for Cross Canadian Ragweed, the Stillwater-based indie and country rock band that was influential in the late 1990s and early 2000s before disbanding in 2010. Cody Canada & The Departed was formed after the band's falling apart. The group reunited in 2024.

Along with the Turnpike Troubadours, "The Boys From Oklahoma" are headlining a series of shows at Boone Pickens Stadium in April, where ticket demand was so high that the single concert was expanded to a four-day event, with funds being used to support NIL for Oklahoma State