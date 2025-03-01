3 juveniles in custody following overnight car burglaries

Three juveniles are in custody following a series of car burglaries in Pryor overnight Friday.

Saturday, March 1st 2025, 4:03 pm

By: News On 6


Three juveniles are in custody following a series of car burglaries in Pryor overnight Friday.

The Pryor Creek Police Department said officers were called Friday to Veyda Street for reports of cars being broken into. According to police, three suspects fled on foot, and officers were unable to locate them until they received surveillance video Saturday morning.

Officers later found the suspects Saturday afternoon and took them into custody. They were transported to a juvenile detention facility.

The suspects face charges of:

  1. Third-degree burglary
  2. Knowingly concealing stolen property
  3. Possession of marijuana
  4. Possession of drug paraphernalia
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 1st, 2025

February 7th, 2025

December 31st, 2024

December 6th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025