3 juveniles in custody following overnight car burglaries

By: News On 6

Three juveniles are in custody following a series of car burglaries in Pryor overnight Friday.

The Pryor Creek Police Department said officers were called Friday to Veyda Street for reports of cars being broken into. According to police, three suspects fled on foot, and officers were unable to locate them until they received surveillance video Saturday morning.

Officers later found the suspects Saturday afternoon and took them into custody. They were transported to a juvenile detention facility.

The suspects face charges of: