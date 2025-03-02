Fight at Dallas cheer competition sparks panic, police response

A fight between two people at a national cheer competition in Dallas led to a heavy law enforcement presence and panic on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, March 1st 2025, 6:23 pm

By: News On 6


A fight between two people at a national cheer competition in Dallas led to a heavy law enforcement presence and panic on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the fight caused several poles to fall over, creating loud noise and creating fear of an active shooter.

Police confirmed that this was not an active shooter situation, but the Kay Hutchinson Convention Center was evacuated.

Police say multiple people suffered minor injuries due to the chaos.

Multiple cheer teams from Oklahoma were in attendance.

All activities for Saturday have been canceled, and the competition is set to resume Sunday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 1st, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025

March 2nd, 2025