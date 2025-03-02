Green Country family receives new home with community support

A Green Country family is getting a fresh start after their community helped rebuild their home.

Saturday, March 1st 2025, 9:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Green Country family is getting a fresh start after their community helped rebuild their home. Their previous home was condemned after a devastating fire that killed a mother and her two children.

Initially, the family believed rebuilding would be impossible, but the community’s collective efforts made it a reality.

The Blanco family told News On 6 they are grateful for the lengths the community went to in helping them rebuild.
