Green Country family receives new home with community support

Saturday, March 1st 2025, 9:48 pm
A Green Country family is getting a fresh start after their community helped rebuild their home. Their previous home was condemned after a devastating fire that killed a mother and her two children.
Initially, the family believed rebuilding would be impossible, but the community’s collective efforts made it a reality.
The Blanco family told News On 6 they are grateful for the lengths the community went to in helping them rebuild.
