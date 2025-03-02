Community remembers life of Holland Hall student killed in crash

The community gathered Saturday to remember the life of a Holland Hall student who was killed in a crash in February.

By: News On 6

Memorial services were held for Claire Esmond at BattleCreek Church in Broken Arrow.

A petition is circulating online urging the city to make road repairs where the crash happened at 91st and Riverside.

The city of Tulsa says it is waiting for the final crash report to be released before it makes decisions on possible changes to the intersection. Tulsa Police say they hope to have the crash report completed this week.

