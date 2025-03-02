Fighting food insecurity: Local nonprofits provide aid during Ramadan

A national and local nonprofit are teaming up this weekend to bring nearly 300 boxes of food to families experiencing food insecurity.

By: News On 6

-

A national and local nonprofit are teaming up this weekend to bring nearly 300 boxes of food to families experiencing food insecurity. The effort is made in celebration of Ramadan, a time when Muslims across the world give back to their communities.

The boxes contain essentials like flour, cooking oil, and more. The Khan Ohana organization has seen an increase in food insecurity programs since launching its food distribution service.

"It's an important time of year for us to give charity, to give back to the community," Crystal Isaacs, a spokesperson for Khan Ohana said. "This is one of the ways we're trying to do that, to fill the gap of food insecurity."

The organization says that leftover boxes of foodstuffs will be given to local transitional housing programs.