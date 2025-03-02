Tulsa’s homeless population is growing—Here’s what the Tulsa Day Center is seeing on the front lines

Tulsa's unhoused population is growing, shelters struggle to meet demand, experts call for housing solutions.

By: Ethan Wright

As Tulsa continues to grapple with rising homelessness, shelters like the Tulsa Day Center are seeing an increase in demand, with visits increasing by 11% from 2023 to 2024.

In this Q&A, Mack Haltom, CEO of the Tulsa Day Center, discusses the impact of cold weather on Tulsa’s homeless population, the barriers to housing stability, and what solutions are needed to combat the city’s growing crisis.

Q: Is it common for people to show up to shelters during really cold spells and nasty weather?

A: Of course the numbers increase depending on the weather and there’s no doubt about that. We saw a dramatic increase of those that were unsheltered coming to our shelter and others in town.

I kind of look at the weather time as a positive because it brings some people in that haven’t accessed services in a while.

Q: What does the Tulsa Day Center do for those people?

A: What we’re doing at the Day Center is seeing what their barriers are, see what’s going on with them and trying to get people rehoused. Or it might be something as simple as coming in to reconnect with our clinic or check in with a case manager.

Q: What is intake? How does that process work?

A: We have a system called HMAS, which means Homeless Management Information System, and it’s in our county. It’s through our lead agency, Housing Solutions, and A Way Home for Tulsa. All shelters use HMAS to keep records, notes and other data.

Q: How do most homeless people end up in Tulsa? Are they coming in from out of town?

A: People have the misconception–and I believe it’s a false narrative–that a lot of people are bused to Tulsa for our services. Our Point-In-Time count that we just did in January shows that 86 to 88% of the people that respond are from Tulsa or Oklahoma. So, for the most part, they are neighbors; they’re Tulsans and Oklahomans.

Q: What is happening here that is creating this problem?

A: The number one answer last year [according to PIT count data] was the lack of affordable housing. Another reason could be job loss. That’s reported quite a bit. Domestic violence in the home is in the top five as well. Then you have issues of mental health and substance abuse that causes those kinds of conditions. Another reason is justice related. A lot of times people are discharged from jail and, because of their record, they’re unable to secure housing.

Q: What are some of the statistics saying?

A: [The 2024 PIT Count] shows that we have had an 11% increase in visits here at the Tulsa Day Center from the year before. More people are coming in and making visits.

Q: Are more people becoming unhoused or are more just now finding out about the services?

A: Well I think it’s a bit of both. I think that what we’re seeing is an increase of homelessness in our clinics, particularly for our patients. We’re seeing more senior adults, limited with their income, with Social Security.

And rent is higher than it’s ever been in Tulsa for quite some time. The housing vouchers, the Section 8 vouchers, those kinds of things are limited more than ever.

Q: In the grand scheme of things, how can we improve this?

A: I think there’s some systemic changes that definitely need to be made. There’s a need for systemic change to be made in mental health services. They’re either going to jail or, those who are seriously mentally ill are ending up on the streets, without the help they need. We need to find a way to get them housed and not just back on the streets or in shelters.

And I just think the increase of affordable housing, we’ve got to see that take place, no doubt.

