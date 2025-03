It was all OU Hockey during the Bedlam on Ice 2025 matchup with the Cowboys at the BOK Center on Saturday.

By: News 9, News On 6

The Sooners scored quick and never looked back, taking down Oklahoma State 11-1.

Griffin Media's Scott Pfeil shared extended highlights of the game at the link below.