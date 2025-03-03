Tulsa balloon store inspired by 5-year-old with sickle cell anemia opens

A Tulsa balloon store, Baby CJ's Balloon Spot, is officially open for business. It's located at 1133 South Memorial Drive. It offers all the party essentials, but the owner says its true uniqueness comes from the inspiration behind it—Baby CJ.

By: Eden Jones

A Tulsa balloon store, Baby CJ's Balloon Spot, is officially open for business at 1133 South Memorial Drive. It offers all the party essentials, but the owner says its true uniqueness comes from the inspiration behind it—Baby CJ.

Baby CJ's Story

CJ Johnson, known as Baby CJ, is a 5-year-old boy with an infectious smile and a heart of gold. But his grandmother, Tanisha Hollins, says that behind his smile is a story of strength. Baby CJ has been battling sickle cell anemia since he was born. He's been in and out of the hospital his whole life and has undergone many blood transfusions.

Life's Simple Pleasures

His parents say that even through the challenges, Baby CJ finds joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially balloons. They say every time he goes to the hospital, he always asks for a balloon. That's where the inspiration for the store sparked.

Sparking Joy

Baby CJ's Balloon Spot will have everything someone may need for a party, including balloons, decorations, tables, and more. Hollins says she hopes people get the same joy from the store as Baby CJ finds in every balloon.

A Family's Goal

CJ's family has made it their mission to raise awareness about sickle cell anemia and the impact it makes on those who have it and their families. Portions of the proceeds from the store will go to the Sickle Cell Disease Foundation DONATE | SCDF and to Baby CJ directly.