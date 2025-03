The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old Oklahoma City man died after being struck by a semi along I-44 early Sunday morning.

By: Drake Johnson

Troopers said Wesley Wiley of Oklahoma City was walking on I-44 westbound near 49th West Avenue in Tulsa County when he was hit around 1 a.m.

OHP did not say how it happened or if anyone will be charged.

An investigation is underway.