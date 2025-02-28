Pryor Police arrest homicide suspect out of Texas during routine traffic stop

Pryor Creek Police said a routine traffic ed to the arrest of a man wanted for negligent homicide out of Texas.

By: Drake Johnson

Pryor Creek Police said a routine traffic led to the arrest of a man wanted for negligent homicide out of Texas.

They say an officer pulled over a semi Wednesday and discovered the driver, Harry Johnson, had outstanding warrants from Colorado County, Texas.

Officers say Johnson was wanted on two counts of negligent homicide linked to a traffic accident.

Pryor Police say Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Mayes County Jail.