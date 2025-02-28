Pryor Police arrest homicide suspect out of Texas during routine traffic stop

Friday, February 28th 2025, 12:18 pm
Pryor Creek Police said a routine traffic led to the arrest of a man wanted for negligent homicide out of Texas.
They say an officer pulled over a semi Wednesday and discovered the driver, Harry Johnson, had outstanding warrants from Colorado County, Texas.
Officers say Johnson was wanted on two counts of negligent homicide linked to a traffic accident.
Pryor Police say Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Mayes County Jail.
