Pryor Police arrest homicide suspect out of Texas during routine traffic stop

Pryor Creek Police said a routine traffic ed to the arrest of a man wanted for negligent homicide out of Texas.

Friday, February 28th 2025, 12:18 pm

By: Drake Johnson


They say an officer pulled over a semi Wednesday and discovered the driver, Harry Johnson, had outstanding warrants from Colorado County, Texas.

Officers say Johnson was wanted on two counts of negligent homicide linked to a traffic accident.

Pryor Police say Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Mayes County Jail.
