Semi driver hit by vehicle near 17th and Denver

A semi driver was hit by a car while trying to direct traffic outside his vehicle.

Sunday, March 2nd 2025, 12:26 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa police say a semi was trying to back out of a dead end parking area so the driver got out to stop the traffic near 17th and Denver.

Officers said a car heading south on the inside lane hit the semi driver as he was standing in the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital his injuries are unknown.

Tulsa Police are still investigating the case.


