Tulsa Public Schools board members hold press conference in response to audit results

By: Drake Johnson

Board members of Tulsa Public Schools are holding a press conference in response to the audit of the district released on Wednesday.

Dr. Jennettie Marshal and E'Lena Ashley, TPS Board Members, are providing remarks and are taking questions at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

The audit revealed over 1,400 financial discrepancies, primarily affecting a small group of administrators. The audit, sparked by the Devon Fletcher case, found that $25 million was spent against district policies and noted inadequate documentation for over 700 vendor payments. Additionally, there was a program for teacher certification operated without proper oversight, contributing to misappropriations.

