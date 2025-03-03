Cross Canadian Ragweed reflects on surprise Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction announcement

In a conversation about the honor after the concert on Saturday, they shared their initial reactions, memories of their start, and what the moment means to them.

By: News On 6

Cross Canadian Ragweed members Randy Ragsdale and Grady Cross were caught off guard when they learned they were being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Q&A with Cross Canadian Ragweed Members

Q: You guys are now in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. What was your first reaction?

[Ragsdale]: "Didn't see that coming. Wow, what an honor."

[Cross]: I had no idea. I had no idea. Our families kind of got us here. Very big surprise."

Q: When they called you up on stage, what was going through your mind?

[Ragsdale]: "I thought we were getting asked to play. I thought they wanted us to play a song, and I did. And when they kept talking, I was like, ‘What?'"

Q: How did the crowd react?

[Ragsdale]: "Well, I think it's just an honor just to be accepted, you know, considered for something like that. For everybody to accept us like that, that’s just an honor."

[Cross]: "Yeah, the crowd was—I think they were as excited as we were. I don’t know, just by looking at their faces. I was trying to look out there. But, man, I mean... we sure enjoyed it."

Q: Before the big announcement, did you have any idea what was coming?

[Ragsdale]: "I really thought it was going to be trying to get us on stage to play. That’s what I thought it was."

[Cross]: "I barely had any idea what was going on, to be honest with you. I was just like, ‘We’re going to Tulsa tonight. We’re going to support our guys and girls.’ And then—here we are."

Q: You guys started in 1994 in a living room. Did you ever think you’d be here?

[Ragsdale]: "Never. Never dreamed anything like this would happen. It's just a huge honor," said Ragsdale. "She [mom] was here tonight. She got to see that whole thing happen. She’s our biggest fan. She’s super happy about it."

Q: Have you had a chance to talk to friends and family about it?

[Cross]: "I kind of asked my wife Robin, I was like, ‘Did you let my mom and dad know?’ She said yes. So I haven’t talked to them yet, but probably will tomorrow."

[Ragsdale]: "Yeah, I haven’t talked to anybody yet either. Just still trying to process all of it, you know. Still kind of soaking in."

Q: Are you guys celebrating tonight?

[Both]: "Oh, yeah."

Q: Anyone else you want to thank?

[Cross]: "I’d like to thank the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame for letting us in. Thank you.

[Ragsdale]: What an honor. Thank you very much."

Cross Canadian Ragweed’s legacy in the Oklahoma music scene continues to grow, and their Hall of Fame induction solidifies their impact. Fans and fellow musicians alike celebrate the recognition of a band that has defined the Red Dirt music genre for decades.