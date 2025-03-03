Pope Francis hospitalized for third week, Tulsa Catholics praying for recovery

Pope Francis is now in his third week in a Rome hospital being treated for double pneumonia. Tulsa Catholics and church leaders are keeping up with the Pope and praying for his recovery.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Tulsa Catholics are wishing for Pope Francis’s recovery in his third week at a Rome hospital.

The Pope was diagnosed with bronchitis, which eventually progressed to pneumonia in both lungs.

The Pope's Condtion

Vatican News said Sunday that the Pope remained stable and did not require mechanical ventilation.

Leaders said the Pope did not have a fever but did not release the prognosis. They said there have been no obvious effects from Friday’s episode where his airways tightened, which resulted in him inhaling vomit.

The Pope has been in the hospital since Feb. 14.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis, 88, was elected Pope in March of 2013 and is the first Latin American Pope.

This is the fourth time the Pope has been hospitalized since he became the leader of the Catholic Church.

Local Response

Cecilia Newkirk is from Peru but now lives in Owasso. She says she is praying for Pope Francis to heal.

"We're praying for him to get physically better and to keep his spirits up and to be able to still lead spiritually, all Catholics around the world,” said Newkirk.

Newkirk says the Pope has brought her closer to God, and the Pope’s lasting legacy will be his love for others.

"I think that we need to look at others with heart, and just look at others as we want to be treated,” said Newkirk. “That's what the Pope calls for everyone to, to love like Christ."

Church Response

Father Brian O’Brien, the Rector of Holy Family Cathedral in Downtown Tulsa, says the Pope has made a lasting impact on the church.

"We're not in an era anymore where we can just sort of sit back and people will come,” said O’Brien. “We have to go out, we have to evangelize, we have to bring God's goodness out into the world. I think Pope Francis would urge us to be charitable, and to love those, even those who are difficult to love."

He says the Pope has been on their minds for the past few weeks.

"When he speaks, we listen and take all that into account in our spiritual lives,” said O’Brien. “So, it's a big deal when the Pope is sick, it's a big deal when the Pope dies, it's a big deal when the Pope is elected."

O’Brien hopes people will keep the Pope and the Catholic Church in their thoughts during this time.

"I would encourage everyone to pray for Pope Francis, to pray for the Catholic Church,” said O’Brien. “Whether this is a time of transition or not. We welcome the prayers of everyone around the world."

More Updates

You can find updates on the Pope’s condition from Vatican News and the Holy See Official Website.

https://www.vatican.va/content/vatican/en.html

https://www.vaticannews.va/en.html