Oklahoma Insurance Department to launch OKReady, providing grants to protect homes

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is launching OKReady on Monday, which will allow homeowners to claim up to $10,000 to make their homes more prepared for weather-related events.

The first round of grants is available for homeowners in the following zip codes in the Oklahoma City area:

73049 73051 73065 73069 73111 73127 73129 73135

The Oklahoma Insurance Department says that grant availability for more zip codes will come later this year.

For more information on how to apply for the grants, visit the Oklahoma Insurance Department's official website for OKReady.