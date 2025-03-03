Oklahoma Insurance Department to launch OKReady, providing grants to protect homes

Sunday, March 2nd 2025, 9:16 pm
The Oklahoma Insurance Department is launching OKReady on Monday, which will allow homeowners to claim up to $10,000 to make their homes more prepared for weather-related events.
The first round of grants is available for homeowners in the following zip codes in the Oklahoma City area:
The Oklahoma Insurance Department says that grant availability for more zip codes will come later this year.
For more information on how to apply for the grants, visit the Oklahoma Insurance Department's official website for OKReady.
March 2nd, 2025
March 4th, 2025