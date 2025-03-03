FDA ends shortage of popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

The FDA has declared that the shortage of popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, is officially over.

Monday, March 3rd 2025, 5:50 am

By: Jonathan Polasek


The FDA has declared that the shortage of popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, is officially over. After nearly three years of high demand and supply chain issues, semaglutide injections are now readily available.

Q: How does this decision impact local pharmacies?

A: Local pharmacies that have been producing compounded versions of these drugs will need to stop. Under new FDA rules, state-licensed pharmacies must stop by April 22, and larger facilities must comply by May 22.

Q: What are the concerns regarding compounded versions of these drugs?

A: Experts warn that compounded versions of weight-loss drugs pose safety risks, such as dosing errors. Kristie Edelen from the Oklahoma Poison Center explains that these versions are often sold online or through clinics without a prescription, leading to potential overdosing and severe side effects like nausea, cramping, and dehydration.

Q: What actions are being taken against counterfeit weight-loss drugs?

A: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, along with 37 other state attorneys general, is urging the FDA to take stronger action against counterfeit weight-loss drugs. These illegal drugs, often sold online, may contain harmful contaminants or unknown substances, posing serious risks to consumers.

Q: What should patients do if they have concerns about their doses?

A: Patients are encouraged to double-check their doses and consult a doctor or pharmacist if they have any concerns. They can also contact the Oklahoma Poison Center for guidance.

Q: How common are issues with incorrect dosing and side effects from compounded drugs?

A: Edelen reports that 78% of calls they receive are related to unintentional therapeutic errors, such as accidentally injecting the wrong amount of the drug or using the wrong syringe.

Q: What support is available for patients concerned about medication safety?

A: The Oklahoma Poison Center offers 24/7 support for anyone with concerns about medication safety. Patients can reach out for assistance if they suspect issues with their medications.
Jonathan Polasek
Jonathan Polasek

Jonathan Polasek joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in August of 2022 after working in Midland and Odessa.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 3rd, 2025

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025