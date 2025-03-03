FDA ends shortage of popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

The FDA has declared that the shortage of popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, is officially over.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The FDA has declared that the shortage of popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, is officially over. After nearly three years of high demand and supply chain issues, semaglutide injections are now readily available.

Q: How does this decision impact local pharmacies?

A: Local pharmacies that have been producing compounded versions of these drugs will need to stop. Under new FDA rules, state-licensed pharmacies must stop by April 22, and larger facilities must comply by May 22.

Q: What are the concerns regarding compounded versions of these drugs?

A: Experts warn that compounded versions of weight-loss drugs pose safety risks, such as dosing errors. Kristie Edelen from the Oklahoma Poison Center explains that these versions are often sold online or through clinics without a prescription, leading to potential overdosing and severe side effects like nausea, cramping, and dehydration.

Q: What actions are being taken against counterfeit weight-loss drugs?

A: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, along with 37 other state attorneys general, is urging the FDA to take stronger action against counterfeit weight-loss drugs. These illegal drugs, often sold online, may contain harmful contaminants or unknown substances, posing serious risks to consumers.

Q: What should patients do if they have concerns about their doses?

A: Patients are encouraged to double-check their doses and consult a doctor or pharmacist if they have any concerns. They can also contact the Oklahoma Poison Center for guidance.

Q: How common are issues with incorrect dosing and side effects from compounded drugs?

A: Edelen reports that 78% of calls they receive are related to unintentional therapeutic errors, such as accidentally injecting the wrong amount of the drug or using the wrong syringe.

Q: What support is available for patients concerned about medication safety?

A: The Oklahoma Poison Center offers 24/7 support for anyone with concerns about medication safety. Patients can reach out for assistance if they suspect issues with their medications.