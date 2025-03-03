Outdoor Pics With Tess: Frozen wonders at Bear Cave Park

After February's deep freeze, Addison Grant discovered stunning icicle formations while exploring her grandparents’ property near Stone Bluff. If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Monday, March 3rd 2025, 4:57 am

By: Tess Maune


STONE BLUFF, Okla. -

After February's deep freeze, an Oklahoma girl exploring her grandparents’ property found a stunning natural display.

Addison Grant was out adventuring near Stone Bluff, southeast of Bixby, when she came across large icicles hanging along the edge of a canyon on the family’s land, known as Bear Cave Park.

The ice formed as water oozed from the ground and dripped off the rocky edges, creating impressive frozen formations.

Addison’s grandparents, Don and Glenee Grant, said their granddaughter is an all-weather explorer — and, yes, they confirm she’s known for wearing shorts no matter how cold it gets.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you’d like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 3rd, 2025

November 18th, 2024

October 25th, 2024

October 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025

March 4th, 2025