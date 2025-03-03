Tulsa nonprofit transforming downtown warehouse into resource center for homeless

A Tulsa nonprofit is transforming a downtown warehouse into a resource center for people experiencing homelessness, offering essential services and seeking $15 million in funding to complete the project.

By: Autumn Bracey

A Tulsa nonprofit is working to bring more resources to the city’s homeless population by transforming a downtown warehouse into a refuge, but they need community support to make it happen.

The Oasis Ascension Project is converting a 48,000-square-foot facility at 10 N. Guthrie Ave. into a resource hub offering essential services for those experiencing homelessness.

The building is owned by Chris Taylor, executive director of Therapeutic Life Choices, who said the site will provide services such as mailboxes, showers, laundry facilities and a sensory room.

Taylor said the facility will also feature what will become Tulsa’s first post office for the homeless, utilizing facial recognition technology to help participants securely access their mail.

“The first thing we give people back in this program is their dignity,” Taylor said. “They secure their mail, they secure their ID. They have a locker for their important stuff, and they get a digital wallet so that even if they lose their ID, they’ll still have access through the app.”

In addition to basic services, individuals who participate in programs such as group therapy or community work can earn additional on-site benefits.

The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $15 million to fund the project.

Long-term plans for the Oasis program include adding housing units and emergency overflow beds to further support Tulsans experiencing homelessness.

More information, including donation details, is available at Oasis Ascension Project's website.