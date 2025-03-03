How Carabelle’s Legacy helps Tulsa women and families overcome systemic barriers

Carabelle’s Legacy is a Tulsa-based nonprofit providing culinary job training, fire prevention education, and support for system-impacted women and marginalized communities.

By: Brooke Cox

Carabelle’s Micro Cafe is an employment initiative under Carabelle’s Legacy, an organization founded by Maria Morris, Carabelle’s mother, and co-founded by Carabelle’s grandmother, Michelle Hughes. The organization was created after the devastating loss of Carabelle in a house fire, compounded by the challenges of over-policing and navigating systemic barriers.

Through Carabelle’s Legacy, Maria Morris channels her grief into action, building a legacy of hope, resilience, and second chances. In addition to its employment initiative, the organization also assists victims of house fires.

Mission and Programs

The mission of Carabelle’s Legacy is to advocate for equitable outcomes for system-impacted women and marginalized communities. The organization provides a range of programs and services, including:

Culinary Job Training: Equipping previously incarcerated women with valuable culinary skills. Fire Prevention and Relief Support: Providing resources and assistance to families impacted by fires. Healthy Cooking Education: Teaching marginalized communities how to prepare nutritious meals.

Image Provided By: Maria Morris

Upcoming Event

Carabelle’s Legacy is hosting the Legacy of Promise - Lunch & Learn Event to honor Carabelle’s birthday on Saturday, March 22 at Legacy Plaza East Tower, 5330 E. 31st St., Tulsa, OK 74135.

Image Provided By: Maria Morris

How the Community Can Support

The community can support Carabelle’s Legacy in several ways, including:

Donating: Contributions can be made through Givebutter. Hiring Catering Services: Catering options are available at carabelleslegacy.org/catering. Visiting the Micro Cafe: Stop by for coffee and food, supporting the employment initiative directly. Volunteering: Help build community awareness and spread the word about Carabelle’s Legacy. Partnering: Businesses and individuals can offer mentorship or internship opportunities.

More information on how to get involved is available at carabelleslegacy.org.

Image Provided By: Maria Morris

Current Needs

Carabelle’s Legacy is actively seeking volunteers with experience in administrative work, human resources, marketing, and fundraising. Volunteers with kitchen experience or those interested in spreading awareness about the organization are also encouraged to get involved.

About Maria Morris

Maria Morris worked in fast food as a single mother and later founded a catering business after the devastating loss of her daughter, Carabelle. Her experiences with addiction and incarceration exposed her to the systemic barriers faced by many women in similar situations.

Determined to create a different future for herself and others, Maria turned her pain into purpose, founding Carabelle’s Legacy to provide support, job training and advocacy for system-impacted women and marginalized communities.

Today, Maria is engaged to her fiancé, Tyler, raising Carabelle’s baby sister, Sunseria, and serving as Policy Council Chair at Educare, the school Carabelle attended. She is recognized as a community leader, advocate and a role model of resilience.

Image Provided By: Maria Morris

