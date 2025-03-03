How Carabelle’s Legacy helps Tulsa women and families overcome systemic barriers

Monday, March 3rd 2025, 8:55 am
Carabelle’s Micro Cafe is an employment initiative under Carabelle’s Legacy, an organization founded by Maria Morris, Carabelle’s mother, and co-founded by Carabelle’s grandmother, Michelle Hughes. The organization was created after the devastating loss of Carabelle in a house fire, compounded by the challenges of over-policing and navigating systemic barriers.
Through Carabelle’s Legacy, Maria Morris channels her grief into action, building a legacy of hope, resilience, and second chances. In addition to its employment initiative, the organization also assists victims of house fires.
The mission of Carabelle’s Legacy is to advocate for equitable outcomes for system-impacted women and marginalized communities. The organization provides a range of programs and services, including:
Image Provided By: Maria Morris
Carabelle’s Legacy is hosting the Legacy of Promise - Lunch & Learn Event to honor Carabelle’s birthday on Saturday, March 22 at Legacy Plaza East Tower, 5330 E. 31st St., Tulsa, OK 74135.
Image Provided By: Maria Morris
The community can support Carabelle’s Legacy in several ways, including:
More information on how to get involved is available at carabelleslegacy.org.
Image Provided By: Maria Morris
Carabelle’s Legacy is actively seeking volunteers with experience in administrative work, human resources, marketing, and fundraising. Volunteers with kitchen experience or those interested in spreading awareness about the organization are also encouraged to get involved.
Maria Morris worked in fast food as a single mother and later founded a catering business after the devastating loss of her daughter, Carabelle. Her experiences with addiction and incarceration exposed her to the systemic barriers faced by many women in similar situations.
Determined to create a different future for herself and others, Maria turned her pain into purpose, founding Carabelle’s Legacy to provide support, job training and advocacy for system-impacted women and marginalized communities.
Today, Maria is engaged to her fiancé, Tyler, raising Carabelle’s baby sister, Sunseria, and serving as Policy Council Chair at Educare, the school Carabelle attended. She is recognized as a community leader, advocate and a role model of resilience.
Image Provided By: Maria Morris
March 3rd, 2025
February 28th, 2025
February 27th, 2025
March 4th, 2025