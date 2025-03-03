King Cakes: A Fat Tuesday tradition here in Tulsa

The celebration of Mardi Gras is coming to an end this week on Fat Tuesday. One of the holiday's most unique foods is the King Cake, a sweet and colorful treat with a rich tradition.

By: Alyssa Miller

Mardi Gras is coming to an end this week. The celebration, also known as Carnival, begins 12 days after Christmas and lasts until Fat Tuesday, or the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. This year that falls on March 4, 2025. The celebration is often not complete without a sweet and colorful King Cake.

Q: What is a King Cake?

A: The King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition that has taken on many forms over time. The classic French version is a puff pastry cake usually filled with a sweet cream. The modern New Orleans-style king cakes are shaped like rings and covered in purple, yellow, and green sugar. In both versions, a plastic baby figurine is hidden inside the cake for someone to find.

Q: What happens if you find the baby?

A: In the Christian tradition, king cakes celebrate the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Bethlehem who brought gifts to Jesus on the Twelfth Night. The baby hidden inside represents Jesus. The person who finds the baby is said to have good luck and is tasked with bringing a king cake to the next party.

Q: Where can I get a King Cake in Tulsa?

A: Merritt's Bakery started by Larry and Bobbie Merritt opened in September 1979 in Tulsa's Midtown. The bakery offers a wide variety of cakes, cookies, pies, breads, and other sweet treats. Every year around Mardi Gras Merritt's sells holiday favorites like king cakes, beignets, Mardi Gras-themed cookies, and lemon, cherry, and vanilla paczki's.

The King Cakes come in a variety of flavors including: blueberry, cinnamon, cream cheese, pecan, and strawberry. Merritt's cut off pre-orders over the weekend, but has made 300 king cakes that people can walk-in and pick up in-store. The bakery has three locations at 3202 E 15th St. in Midtown, 4930 W Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, and 9521-G S. Delaware Ave. along Riverside.