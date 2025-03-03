Person Hit, Killed By Train In Tulsa; Investigation Underway

A person was struck and killed by a train near 1st and Denver in Tulsa on Monday. Details are developing.

By: David Prock

-

A person was hit and killed by a train near 1st and Denver in Tulsa on Monday.

First responders at the scene, are still working to gather information but were able to confirm that the victim died.

According to TPD Officer Danny Bean, police got the call earlier Monday morning from the train company saying that a pedestrian had been hit, though it was not clear how. BNSF will conduct its own internal investigation in addition to the Tulsa Police investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates