Rockets at Thunder Preview: last meeting, where to watch, look ahead

This is the fourth of five matchups between the Thunder and Rockets this season, with Oklahoma City winning two of the first three games.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Jalen Williams set a career-high with 41 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 146-132 on Sunday. Oklahoma City (49-11) extended its win streak to three games and is now just one game behind Cleveland (50-10) for the NBA’s best record. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. San Antonio’s Sochan scored 17 points, and De'Aaron Fox added 20. Houston dropped a game to Sacramento on Saturday night, Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Green added 24 points of his own in the loss that snapped a two-game winning streak. Returning after missing 11 games with a strained right ankle, Fred VanVleet went 1-for-8 for just three points in 35 minutes.

Scuffle Last Night

Kenrich Williams, Julian Champagnie, and Lou Dort were all assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game last night after tempers flared that led to yelling and pushing.

Lineups

Chet Holmgren will be available tonight for OKC. Isaiah Joe is out with low back soreness. The Rockets have a number of players questionable including Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson. Fred VanVleet is out.





Rockets on the Road

Houston has not won a game on the road since January 28. Oklahoma City has only 4 losses at home this season.

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 32 points in the second half, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 111-96 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec 14, securing a spot in the NBA Cup championship.

Isaiah Hartenstein added 21 points for the Thunder, while Jalen Williams chipped in 20, and Luguentz Dort contributed 19 points and nine rebounds.

For the Rockets, Amen Thompson led the charge with 19 points, one of six players scoring in double figures, and Alperen Sengun recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Oklahoma City seized control of the game with a 13-3 run, pushing their lead to 97-82 with 4:57 left. The Thunder surged in the second half, scoring 70 points to turn a 42-41 deficit at halftime into a dominant and relatively easy win.

Looking Ahead

Tonight is the start of a stretch where the Thunder will play 15 of 19 games against teams currently with winning records. There are two games each against the Rockets, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Pistons and Lakers. Thunder will be at Boston as well on March 12.

Next game is Wednesday night at Memphis

Game Info

March 3, 2025, 7:00 Tipoff

Paycom, Oklahoma City

Watch on NBA TV, FanDuel TV

Odds

Thunder are -9.5 tonight according to FanDuel