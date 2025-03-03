Chloe Arroyo can be seen weekend mornings on News On 6.

By: News On 6

Born in Tulsa and raised in Broken Arrow, Chloe is no stranger to the Oklahoma weather. What started as yelling in the backseat of the family car yelling “watch out for that cloud!” led to a passion for learning more about the weather and keeping people safe.

Chloe and her family grew up watching News On 6, especially during severe weather. Her passion for the science behind the storms came first, but the communication quickly followed when Travis Meyer and Stacia Knight were the ones on her TV serving as the calm within the storm. Growing up, Chloe’s dream was to one day be part of the News On 6 team and serve Oklahomans in the same capacity. Now, that little girl’s dream is a reality.

Chloe came to News On 6 from the University of Oklahoma where she studied meteorology. During her junior and senior year, she worked for FOX Weather as a Meteorological Production Assistant. In addition, she worked as a fill-in Weather Forecaster at KOAM News Now in Joplin, Missouri since her sophomore year.

Back on campus, she has served as a Senior Weather Producer for OU Nightly, led the nation’s first collegiate-led severe weather coverage, presented as a published author at the American Meteorological Society’s Annual and Broadcast conferences, and won 1st place in the Television Weathercaster category for the Broadcast Education Association two years in a row.

In addition to her love for weather, Chloe has always had a passion for community service and leadership. She participated in the President’s Community Scholars on campus, and served as the Executive Chair for the Leadership Education and Development Team where she led a group of students eager to lead and serve on and around campus

Chloe is ready to live her life-long dream of serving the Green Country area on News On 6!



