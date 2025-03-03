Sooners move into Top 10 in latest AP women's basketball poll

Seven straight wins for Oklahoma lands them a spot in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma Women's Basketball moves up to No. 10 in the final AP Poll of the regular season.

Official AP rankings

1. Texas

2. USC

3. UConn

4. UCLA

5. South Carolina

6. Notre Dame

7. NC State

8. TCU

9. LSU

10. Oklahoma

11. Duke

12. Kentucky

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina

15. Maryland

16. West Virginia

17. Baylor

18. Tennessee

19. Alabama

20. Kansas State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Florida State

23. Creighton

24. Michigan State

25. South Dakota State









Seven Straight

No. 13 Oklahoma won its seventh straight game on Sunday, defeating No. 20 Alabama, 91-84, at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Raegan Beers delivered 22 points, 11 rebounds, leading No. 13 Oklahoma to a 91-84 victory over No. 20 Alabama on Sunday. The win secured the Sooners the No. 5 seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Oklahoma capped off their first SEC season with a seven-game winning streak. With the win the Sooners (23-6, 11-5 SEC) secured the No. 5 seed at this week's SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., and will play the winner of the No. 12/13 seeded matchup between Georgia and Arkansas at approximately 12:30 p.m. CT on Thursday afternoon.

Raegan Beers

For the second consecutive week and third time this season, Oklahoma's Raegan Beers has been named SEC Player of the Week. This marks the 11th weekly honor of Beers' career, including her time at Oregon State.

Beers played just 15 minutes vs Florida, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding seven rebounds and an assist, while recording her 11th double-double of the season with 22 points (8-of-9 shooting), 11 rebounds, and a block vs Alabama.

Beers is the first Sooner to win back-to-back conference player of the week honors since Courtney Paris in 2006. Over her last four games, she's averaging 24.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 84.4% (38-of-45) in just 24.3 minutes.

On the season, Beers leads Oklahoma in scoring (17.6 PPG), rebounding (8.9 RPG), and blocks (1.1 BPG), and is on pace to become the first player in over 25 years to average 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in under 22 minutes per game.