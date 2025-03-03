Former Oklahoma State, Dallas Cowboys coach, Jimmy Johnson retires from Fox Sports

Former OSU coach Jimmy Johnson announces his retirement from Fox Sports at the age of 81. Johnson spent won a championship as a player at Arkansas, two Super Bowls, and a championship with the University of Miami.

By: News On 6

Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after over two decades of NFL pregame coverage. Johnson, 81, was an original member of the crew that launched Fox Sports coverage of the NFL in 1994. The former Dallas Cowboys coach left the show in 1996 to coach the Dolphins, before returning to the set in 2002. Johnson is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2020) and the College Football Hall of Fame (2012)





Johnson started his coaching career at Louisiana Tech in 1965 before becoming head coach at Oklahoma State in 1979. During his five-year tenure, he transformed the program into a competitive force in college football. Johnson’s time at Oklahoma State was marked by his ability to recruit top talent and develop a strong, dynamic team. Johnson finished with a 29-25-3 overall record at OSU, and his innovative coaching style laid the foundation for future success in the program. After leaving Oklahoma State, Johnson went on to achieve greater fame in the NFL, particularly as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, where he won two Super Bowls. His time at OSU, however, remains an important chapter in both his coaching career and the history of Oklahoma State football.

“Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor,” Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a released statement. "Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can."



