Sandra Pridemore, a missing woman with dementia, was found dead in Tulsa after being last seen near River Spirit Casino.

By: David Prock

-

Tulsa police have confirmed that a missing woman, Sandra Pridemore, was found dead on Monday.

Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Pridemore had dementia and a broken collarbone and was last seen around 2 a.m. on March 1 at River Spirit Casino.