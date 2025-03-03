TIMELINE: When severe weather, strong winds will move through Oklahoma

Oklahoma will face storms and a squall line starting early Monday night, with damaging winds and a low tornado risk.

By: Stephen Nehrenz

-

Oklahoma will experience scattered storms on Monday night with a strong squall line hitting Tulsa around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The main threats include damaging winds and a low tornado risk, especially in southeastern areas. Most storm activity should clear by 10 a.m., but scattered showers may return in the afternoon.

A cold front will also bring chilly winds and a chance of a wintry mix near Grand Lake and northeast Kansas later that night.

OKLAHOMA SEVERE WEATHER TIMELINE

Overnight to Early Morning (Pre-Dawn):

Around 12-1 AM: Scattered storms possible east of Tulsa 4 AM: Squall line expected to reach Creek County and eastern Osage County 5 AM: Squall line expected to arrive in Tulsa Highest severe weather threat with potential for: - Damaging winds - Low tornado risk (especially in southeastern Oklahoma) - Strong lightning activity

Early Morning to Mid-Morning:

5-10 AM: Squall line moves across eastern Oklahoma By 10 AM: Most storm activity should exit the area

Afternoon:

Scattered showers may redevelop with minimal severe weather threat Tuesday night: Cold front arrives, bringing chilly winds and potential for a brief wintry mix near Grand Lake and northeast Kansas



