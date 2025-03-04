Woolaroc announces 'Booming Second Century' capital campaign, Phillips 66 gifts $5 million

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve kicks off its ‘Booming Second Century’ capital campaign with a $5 million donation from Phillips 66. This partnership aims to enhance the museum experience and preserve its rich history as it celebrates 100 years.

By: Drake Johnson

Phillips 66 has pledged $5 million to the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve to launch the institution's visionary capital campaign.

“We are beyond grateful to receive a gift of this magnitude from Phillips 66 to kick off our capital campaign efforts and position our organization for another century of positive impact in our community and region,” said Kevin Hoch, CEO of Woolaroc. “We are honored to receive a remarkably generous lead gift from Phillips 66, who shares its founder with Woolaroc, Frank Phillips.”





The “Booming Second Century” capital campaign, launched during the museum's centennial year, is designed to preserve Woolaroc's history, renovate the museum experience and expand the access to wildlife and landscapes.

“Our long history together provides a great foundation for an even stronger bond for the next 100 years,” said Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “In addition to helping kick off this visionary campaign, we are partnering with Woolaroc to ensure a proper home for vital artifacts of the Phillips Petroleum Company Museum. We know they will care for and exhibit the history of our company and our founder and assure the impact of Phillips 66, its employees and programs will be known for generations to come.”

Phillips 66 also donated artifacts that were on exhibit at the Phillips Petroleum Company Museum in Bartlesville.

“We are incredibly pleased to partner with Phillips 66 to launch our capital campaign. Woolaroc has enriched so many lives over the years – including ours – and we want to ensure that continues for generations to come,” said Greg Garland, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “That is why our friends, Mark and Laurie Lashier as well as Ryan and Lisa Lance, are proudly serving alongside Gail and me as Tri-Chairs of this campaign to advance Woolaroc.”

What is the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve?

The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve, founded by oilman Frank Phillips in Oklahoma's Osage Hills, has welcomed over 10 million visitors. It features a premier collection of Western art, exotic wildlife, and scenic trails. The site attracts guests from all 50 U.S. states and more than 40 countries, aiming to preserve Western history while emphasizing accessibility for children. Additionally, Phillips 66 is a major energy provider committed to sustainability and community improvement, headquartered in Houston.

Learn more about the campaign and the Woolaroc centennial HERE.