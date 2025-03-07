6 Things to Know About News On 6 Meteorologist Chloe Arroyo

Chloe Arroyo joins News On 6's weekend weather team, bringing local meteorological expertise and community service passion.

By: News On 6

-

News On 6 is welcoming Chloe Arroyo to our weekend weather team.

She'll be delivering the latest weather updates every Saturday and Sunday morning but there’s more to Chloe than just forecasting—here are a few things to know about her!

1. She’s a Green Country Native

Born in Tulsa and raised in Broken Arrow, Chloe has always been fascinated by Oklahoma’s wild weather. As a child, she would yell from the backseat, “Watch out for that cloud!”, unknowingly setting the stage for her future career in meteorology. Like many Oklahomans, Chloe and her family turned to News On 6 during severe weather.

2. She Grew Up Watching News On 6 📺

Like many Oklahomans, Chloe and her family turned to News On 6 during severe weather. She admired Travis Meyer and Stacia Knight, who provided calm during the storm, and dreamed of one day being part of the team herself.

3. She Studied Meteorology at OU

Chloe attended the University of Oklahoma, where she honed her forecasting skills. While in college, she worked as a Meteorological Production Assistant for FOX Weather and as a fill-in Weather Forecaster at KOAM News Now in Joplin, Missouri.

4. She has a Rubik's Cube Collection

As a homeschooled kid Chloe had fun working out Rubik's cubes and now has a nice collection of various sizes from the standard 3x3 to the huge 11x11.

5. She’s an Award-Winning Meteorologist

During her time at OU, Chloe led the nation’s first collegiate-led severe weather coverage, presented at the American Meteorological Society’s Annual and Broadcast Conferences, and won 1st place in the Television Weathercaster category for the Broadcast Education Association—two years in a row!

6. She’s Passionate About Community Service

In school Chloe was involved in President’s Community Scholars and led OU’s Leadership Education and Development Team, helping students find ways to give back to their communities.

Chloe is excited to serve Green Country with accurate and trustworthy forecasts—just like the meteorologists she once looked up to! Catch her on News On 6 every weekend morning.