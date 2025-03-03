2.2 pounds of fentanyl recovered during Tulsa traffic stop

Troopers recovered 2.2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Tulsa last week, prompting recognition from Gov. Kevin Stitt: “The diligence of these OHP troopers led to the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill half a million Oklahomans," he said.

By: Drake Johnson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man and recovered 2.2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Tulsa last week.

Troopers said the stop occurred along the Broken Arrow Expressway, where the vehicle was stopped due to unsafe lane changes and a fraudulent tag.

The driver, identified as Alfredo Sandoval, was arrested and found to be in the country illegally, authorities say. Gov. Kevin Stitt's Office said intelligence suggests he has ties to a Mexican cartel.

Troopers booked him into the Tulsa County jail on several charges, including aggravated drug trafficking.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt applauded the OHP Troopers:

"The diligence of these OHP troopers led to the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill half a million Oklahomans. The troopers arrested this individual, who later was found to be in the country illegally. He will be prosecuted, and under Operation Guardian, will be deported.”



