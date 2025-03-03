OU to debut ‘Crimson Combine’ as new spring football tradition

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced it will debut a new fan-centric football event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to replace OU's traditional spring game. "Crimson Combine" will be held Saturday, April 12, beginning at 1 p.m. and will provide Sooners fans with a unique opportunity to engage with players and coaches.

By: OU Athletics

-

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced it will debut a new fan-centric football event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to replace OU's traditional spring game. "Crimson Combine" will be held Saturday, April 12, beginning at 1 p.m. and will provide Sooners fans with a unique opportunity to engage with players and coaches.

The event will feature Oklahoma players and coaching staff members participating in combine-style drills, skills challenges, on-field fan engagement activities, autograph and photo opportunities, and more. Fans can expect to hear from key football staff including new general manager Jim Nagy and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. More event information will be available in the coming weeks.

"This is a brand-new spring football tradition for our fans," said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. "Crimson Combine will spotlight our players while also giving our fans the ability to get closer to the action and have the chance to engage directly with our team and coaching staff. We're planning some unique activities that will highlight our players and provide high entertainment value for everyone in attendance."

Ticket Information

Tickets to the inaugural Crimson Combine cost $10 and can be purchased at www.soonersports.com/tickets starting Thursday, March 6, at 10 a.m. CT. All tickets are general admission and stadium gates will open at noon.

Club-level (MidFirst Bank East Club, Valero South Club and Santee Lounge) season ticket holders may purchase general admission club tickets for $10 each by logging in to their online account before purchasing tickets. All club tickets for Crimson Combine will be located in the MidFirst Bank East Club. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Suite and loge box ticket holders will be sent an email to reserve their designated location for Crimson Combine. Once a reservation is confirmed, additional details on placing food and beverage orders will be provided.

Season ticket holders who previously purchased tickets for the spring game via their season ticket renewal will receive a general admission ticket to Crimson Combine.

Varsity O Sooners For Life Spring Weekend

Crimson Combine will be part of Varsity O's Sooners For Life Spring Weekend, which is dedicated to connecting and celebrating former OU student-athletes. In addition to attending Crimson Combine, this year's Sooner For Life Spring Weekend will include a Friday golf tournament and evening reception and the Varsity O Tailgate on Saturday. Communication will be sent via email to former OU student-athletes from the Varsity O Association letterwinners organization.

OU letterwinners are encouraged to visit www.TheVarsityO.com/contact to ensure Varsity O has updated contact information. Former OU student-athletes who have questions are encouraged to contact Varsity O at 405-325-4709 or varsityo@ou.edu.