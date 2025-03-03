Dear Evan Hansen Opens In Tulsa: Interview with Gabriel Nunag and McKenna Jackson

Monday, March 3rd 2025, 4:35 pm
Dear Evan Hansen is a musical that has resonated with thousands of people across the US and now the celebrated Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical is set to open this week at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
Gabriel Nunag and McKenna Jackson are members of the cast and they joined News On 6 on Monday to talk about the upcoming show. A powerful narrative that explores the struggles of a high school student grappling with social anxiety and the complexities of human connection.
"Dear Evan Hansen" tells a story about a young boy in high school who struggles with social anxiety," said Nuang. "It's about his desperate need to connect with people around him—his classmates, his mom, even the parents of other students."
Jackson, who plays Alana Beck, describes her character as "very Type A, top of her class, but underneath that social exterior, she's battling her own social anxiety." She adds, "Alana uses her kinetic energy as a mask to hide how alone she truly feels."
Nuang highlighted the show's contemporary relevance when it comes to social media and its impact on teens.
"The musical brilliantly showcases how powerful and potentially destructive social media can be—how quickly it can spread both connection and misinformation."
Both actors emphasize the show's broader appeal.
"This isn't just a story for teenagers. It's about connection, anxiety, and the human need to belong—something everyone can relate to," said Jackson.
"Dear Evan Hansen" opens on Tuesday, March 4 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
