By: Drake Johnson

A Tulsa man is charged with raping his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

Investigators said Deleon Cooks put a gun in the victim's mouth, under her chin and pointed it at her heart and threatened to kill her, then raped her.

He's currently charged with rape in Cherokee Nation Court and will be sentenced in the same court for a gun conviction in May.