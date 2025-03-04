Tulsa Public Schools superintendent surprises Teacher of the Year finalists

The Tulsa Public Schools superintendent surprised the five Teacher of the Year finalists during a special visit, including kindergarten teacher Tamora Henderson from Bell Elementary. The winner will be revealed on May 6.

By: Ryan Gillin

The Tulsa Public Schools superintendent visited five different schools on Monday to surprise the finalists for the district's annual Teacher of the Year award.

Tamora Henderson, a kindergarten teacher at Bell Elementary, is one of the five finalists. She was absolutely shocked when the school's principal and the district's superintendent told her the news.

Miss Henderson's kindergarten class took a pause from their workbooks for the big announcement. Henderson was speechless, but the school's principal knows she's the perfect person for the honor.

"You have been a blessing to this school and your students."

Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson says it's important to take the time to acknowledge Henderson and other teachers' commitment to their students.

"Our teachers show up every day, working hard. They dedicate so much of their time, energy, and love for our young people. They are giving our young people the academic support they need, and so we must continue to honor them, recognize them, and thank them for what they do," she said.

A well-worth-it distraction for Henderson's class.

The Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 6.

The other TPS Teacher of the Year finalists are Keelyn Flynn, a P.E. teacher at Lindbergh Elementary; Haley Newby, who teaches second grade at Hawthorne Elementary; Jillian Swets, who teaches at McLain High School; and Erin Tresch, a history teacher at Booker T. Washington High School.

