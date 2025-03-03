5 resolutions proposed during the annual NACo legislative conference

During NACo’s annual legislative conference, which wraps up Tuesday (3/4/25), the association’s 10 policy steering committees and Board of Directors consider legislative and policy resolutions that will guide NACo advocacy until the NACo Annual Conference in July.

By: Alex Cameron

-

The National Association of Counties (NACo) provides its members with the ability to participate in national policy decisions affecting county governments.

During NACo’s annual legislative conference, which wraps up Tuesday (3/4/25), the association’s 10 policy steering committees and Board of Directors consider legislative and policy resolutions that will guide NACo advocacy until the NACo Annual Conference in July.

Here are five of the proposed resolutions:

1. AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS STEERING COMMITTEE

Proposed Interim Resolution to Build County Resiliency Through Comprehensive Financial Investment in Local Agriculture and Regional Food Infrastructure

Issue: County governmental resources will grow as the result of federal Farm Bill policies that tap private capital needed to grow farmer profits through participation in new and emerging local, regional, national and global markets.

Proposed Policy: Implementation of NACo’s “Good Food For All” policy (adopted in 2024) will benefit from Congressional action to ensure that the Regional Food System Partnership

The program achieves its purpose to leverage “significant non-federal resources.” Federal spending reductions will result from county-led regional partnerships that align the goals of such entities as philanthropy, and federal, commercial and Farm Credit System lending institutions. NACo urges Congress to require Farm Credit System—a federal Government Sponsored Enterprise—to invest 15% of annual profits to support its Congressional mandate to serve young, beginning and small farmers. (Based on 2023 earnings, $1.1 billion in non-federal seed funds would become available in year one to enable counties to better withstand external shocks by diversifying the food supply at a local level.)

Background: All U.S. counties—rural, exurban, suburban and urban—are recognizing the benefits of local agriculture. Efforts to supply consumer demand for locally produced and processed foods are driving improvements in soil health, water quality, public health and local economies. Regional approaches to agriculture and economic development could provide the basis for leveraging private investment in agri-food supply networks and infrastructure supporting new sales channels for crops and livestock.

2. COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT STEERING COMMITTEE

Proposed Interim Resolution on Ensuring Non-discrimination Practices in the Federal 13 Government

Issue: The current administration has rescinded Executive Order 11246. In doing so, the federal government no longer has programs or practices in place to ensure that there is no employment or hiring discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin by political subdivisions, organizations, or businesses under contract with the federal government.

Proposed Policy: The National Association of Counties (NACo) urges federal agencies to reinstall previous programs and practices to prevent discrimination by contractors that had been enacted in guidance with Executive Order 11246. NACo calls on Congress to pass legislation that enacts Executive Order 11246 into law and to expand the legislation to include the prevention of discrimination of sex, gender, and sexual orientation into the law. Such legislation would ensure that the federal government establishes requirements for non-discriminatory practices and programs in hiring and employment on the part of United States government contractors.

Background: Executive Order 11246 was initially signed by President Lydon B. Johnson in 1965 to apply the Equal Employment Opportunity Act to the federal government. For the last 60 years, the Federal Government has established requirements for non-discriminatory practices in hiring and employment on the part of United States government contractors and required contractors to implement affirmative actions to ensure that applicants are employed, and the employees are treated during employment without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin.

3. JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY STEERING COMMITTEE

Proposed Interim Resolution to Advocate for the Restructuring and Strengthening of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Issue: Recent discussions have raised concerns about the effectiveness of FEMA, with suggestions ranging from significant restructuring to the potential dissolution of the agency. Given FEMA's critical role in disaster management, it is imperative to pursue thoughtful reforms that enhance its capabilities rather than consider its elimination.

Proposed Policy: The National Association of Counties (NACo) urges Congress to undertake a comprehensive review of FEMA with the goal of implementing reasonable and effective restructuring measures. This review should focus on strengthening FEMA's support for prevention, preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery efforts. NACo emphasizes the necessity for representation on the President's newly established the Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council or ongoing engagement with NACo to ensure that the perspectives and expertise of local county emergency managers are incorporated into any proposed reforms.

Background: FEMA has been instrumental in coordinating federal disaster response and recovery efforts. However, recent critiques have highlighted areas where the agency's performance could be improved. In January 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing a review council to evaluate FEMA's operations and effectiveness. This council is tasked with assessing the agency and recommending potential reforms.

While acknowledging the need for improvements, it is crucial to recognize the extensive experience and infrastructure that FEMA has developed over the years. Dismantling the agency would disregard decades of progress and could leave a void in national disaster management capabilities. Instead, targeted reforms can address current shortcomings while preserving and enhancing FEMA's essential functions.

4. TRANSPORTATION STEERING COMMITTEE

Proposed Interim Resolution in Support of Transportation Project-Specific Permitting Reform in FY2026 Surface Transportation Reauthorization Legislation

Issue: Federal permitting requirements for transportation projects are onerous and prolong project timelines due to their duplicative and inefficient nature. During periods of higher-than-normal inflation, these delays cause significant increases in overall project costs, which reduce the number of projects that counties can achieve with limited budgets. As Congress develops the next surface transportation bill, it is critical that the federal permitting process be reformed to shorten project timelines and reduce overall costs.

Proposed Policy: The National Association of Counties (NACo) urges Congress to continue bipartisan progress toward streamlining the federal permitting process for transportation projects by making commonsense reforms a central part of any upcoming surface transportation reauthorization legislation. In general, such policy should eliminate redundancies, maximize flexibility and efficiency, and bring down project timeframes and costs while maintaining protections for community input and the environment. Specifically, reforms should reduce duplicative requirements that hinder safety and endanger progress by expanding categorical exclusions to cover projects where 1) the main goal is to improve safety; 2) the project is performing maintenance and/or repair on an asset that has already undergone the permitting process; and 3) projects that support the development or redevelopment of housing. Additionally, NACo believes that Congress should prioritize flexibility for both agencies and applicants to ensure that permitting requirements can adapt to the urgency of a given situation.

Background: During the 118th Congress, there was considerable focus on energy permitting reform, with numerous pieces of legislation introduced. Nevertheless, the majority of these proposals lacked transportation-specific permitting reform provisions. Since his inauguration, President Trump has issued several executive orders targeting permitting reform. However, more information is required on how county governments will participate in expedited transportation and infrastructure permitting processes under this Administration. This is particularly important for counties working to rebuild after disasters, where permitting delays can slow down essential recovery efforts. Streamlining these processes will help counties respond more efficiently to infrastructure damage, protect public safety and accelerate long-term resilience efforts.

5. FINANCE, PENSIONS AND INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS STEERING COMMITTEE

Proposed Interim Resolution Urging Congressional Action to Exempt Poll Worker Pay from Federal Taxes

Issue: According to the Pew Center on the States, poll workers constitute the “largest one-day workforce in the country.” However, there is a nationwide shortage of poll workers, and every jurisdiction struggles to recruit and retain an adequate workforce for every election. Furthermore, county budgets and staff time are often stretched very thin.

Proposed Policy: The National Association of Counties (NACo) calls upon Congress to enact legislation exempting compensation paid to election day (including primaries and special elections) precinct election workers, from federal income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare (FICA).

Background: The United States of America is united by our representative democracy. Whether the largest metropolitan area or the smallest hamlet, north or south, east or west, inside the lower 48 or out; what binds us together is the Constitution and the electoral process. The key component of elections, the frontline workers, are the poll workers. Their names and duties may differ depending on the state, but their fundamental importance does not change. On Election Day, if they are not present there is no election, the polls do not open, and the voters in that jurisdiction do not vote. They perform these services, laboring long hours, often for very little pay. Many poll workers are older and on a fixed income, living paycheck to paycheck. Income taxes take a chunk of that payment out of their pockets, though this represents an infinitesimally small percentage of overall government revenue. As recognition for their vital service, some states exempt their pay from state income taxes. On a federal level, according to the IRS, “Compensation paid to election workers is includible as wage income for income tax purposes, and may be treated as wages for Social Security and Medicare (FICA) tax purposes.” Nationwide, there is a shortage of citizens who sign up to be poll workers. As a result, every jurisdiction struggles to recruit and retain an acceptable complement to hold elections. In response to the reduced labor supply and the increased demands of the job and the general cost of living increases, many jurisdictions have raised pay in order to attract workers. Philadelphia, for example, has had two poll worker pay raises in the last seven years. These increased payments have led workers to exceed income thresholds, which require election jurisdictions to withhold funds and complete and send additional paperwork such as 1099s and W2 tax forms. The completion of these forms requires the collection and secure retention of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). This additional work and costs are taxing local governments in both labor-hours and funds at a time when county budgets do not have much room for additional expenses. By exempting compensation paid to election day (including primaries and special elections) precinct election workers, from income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare (FICA) Congress would be saving counties money, county employees time in the preparation of additional paperwork, and show appreciation to the work done by the cogs of democracy – America’s poll workers.