Tulsa family recounts shooting scare at Dallas cheer competition

A Tulsa woman was at her daughter’s cheer competition in Dallas over the weekend when they thought there was an active shooter.

By: Eden Jones

-

A Tulsa woman was at her daughter’s cheer competition in Dallas over the weekend when they thought there was an active shooter.

From Competition to Chaos

Ashley Ryan's daughters were competing at a national cheer competition when they were evacuated after mass chaos erupted. Ashley says she heard a commotion and then a stampede of people running and shouting that there was an active shooter. A loud sound - believed to be gunfire - caused panic throughout the arena and sent athletes, coaches and parents scrambling for an escape.

What Actually Happened During the Cheer Competition in Dallas?

Dallas police later confirmed there was no active shooter, and it was a fight between two people that triggered the frenzy. Officials say the crash of metal poles knocked to the ground caused the loud noise.

Some people were hurt when they ran out of the arena, but police say nobody was seriously injured.

Words of Wisdom

Ashley says the competition will be held in Houston next year, but this experience has made her more aware of what can happen. She encourages parents to know where their kids are at all times and to be aware of the nearest exits.