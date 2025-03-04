Former state auditor discusses Tulsa Public Schools audit findings

With the state audit of Tulsa Public Schools released last week, News On 6 is taking a closer look at the audit process. News On 6's Sam Carrico has more from former state auditor Gary Jones.

By: Sam Carrico

-

Tulsa Public Schools audit released after 2 weeks: Here's what we learned

Q: How extensive is an audit like this?

A: "You have to go back and follow the source from the time that the orders have been issued, or the purchase orders are issued to make sure that they're properly issued, that they're if there's requires bidding," said Jones.

Q: Does the state auditor file criminal charges?

A: Jones said it's up to the Attorney General's office or the local governing body, whether it be the Tulsa school board or local District Attorney, to choose to weigh in on it. The auditor's office is just the reporting agency.

Q: What is the public interest in seeing the results of an adult like this?

"It's not just for the AG'S office or others; it's for the public as well," Jones said. "You want to see that their tax dollars are spent wisely."

However, some TPS board members have criticized the current auditor, saying the TPS audit was politically motivated. Jones disagrees.

